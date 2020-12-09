Robert P. Palombi, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Palombi, 93, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on December 7, 2020 in Garden Way Place following a brief illness.

Robert was born October 10, 1927 to Nell (Hart) and Phil Palombi in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from Sharpsville High School where he played football, Robert served honorably in the U.S. Army, earning the Army of Occupation Medal and the World War II Victory Medal while stationed in Germany.

On October 25, 1952 he married his wife, the late Irene (Michalyk) Palombi who passed away May 30, 2017.



Robert worked for Sharon Steel Corp., retiring in 1987 after 40 years of service. He was also an avid golfer.



He was a lifelong member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and was a member of the Holy Name Society; Robert received Holy Communion regularly in his final years thanks to his friend John Tuskan.

Robert received daily comfort and care thanks to the extraordinary efforts and compassion of Sherrye at Garden Way Place and in his final days from Three Rivers Hospice.

Robert is survived by several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Nell and Phil Palombi, wife, Irene A. Michalyk, son, Ronald J. Palombi, two brothers, John P. “Jack” Palombi and William Palombi and a sister, Mary K. Schneider.

A private funeral service will be held.

In lieu of memorial contributions, please offer prayers and an act of kindness for nursing home and hospice workers.

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery next to his wife and son.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.