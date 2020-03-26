Robert P. Haberstroh, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. (Bobby) Haberstroh, 40, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday morning, March 24 after a courageous 12-year battle with cancer.

He was born on February 6, 1980 to Robert J. Haberstroh and Elke Klara Bauer in Rhineland, Germany.

He was a 1998 graduate of Aledo High School.

Robert worked for many years at Citi Group in Irving, Texas and most recently at Xcel Metal Finishing in Rockwall, Texas.

Known for his quick sense of humor, Robert loved being a father and had fun with every toy, every game and the play time with his children. He was very involved with Trail Life USA TX – 3702 with his son, Jacob and loved camping and the outdoors.

Bobby became very passionate about his elderly neighbors during his three months stay at the San Remo’s Rehabilitation Center in Richardson.

He was strong in his faith as a member of The Lakes Church in Sachse, Texas and Emmanuel Brethren Assembly Church in Humble, Texas enjoying friendship and fellowship with his church families.

Robert’s dream was to have a family of his own to share his life with and he treasured every moment. There never was a person who was more optimistic, who always looked on the bright side of life and who always looked forward to the future than Robert. Now he is in the comfort of God’s hands.

His memory will live on through his loving wife of 17 years, Sheena Mathew Haberstroh and their three children, Jacob, Jackson and Julianna of Wylie, Texas; his stepmother, Marie Bloom Haberstroh of Youngstown, Ohio; a half-brother, David Bauer of Bendorf, Germany; half-sister, Alicia D. Cartwright of Ypsilanti, Michigan; grandparents, Donald and Phyllis Bloom of Youngstown, Ohio; aunts, Chris (Douglas) Scherer, Terri (Albert) Crabbs and Suzie (Donald) Gorse of Cortland, Ohio; uncles, John (Irene) Haberstroh of Friendswood, Texas,; Mark L. Honsaker of Galveston, Texas, Don (Pamela) Bloom and John (Christine) Bloom of Youngstown, Ohio; his endearing father and mother-in-law, Abraham and Annamma Mathew of Rosharon, Texas; brother-in-law, Stanley Mathew, brother-in-law, Royce (Vesta) Mathew; sister-in-law, Stacey (Preveen) Jose; nephews, Lucas, Levi, Nicolas and niece, Nova on her way in April, 2020 and many loving cousins who will forever miss his humor and fireworks shows. He also leaves behind his special furry friend, Sadie and parakeet, Sunny.



Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Haberstroh, paternal grandparents, Paul and Jean Honsaker and aunt, Yvonne Holtzheimer.

Cremation has taken place and entrusted to Charles W. Smith and Sons & Eastgate Funeral Homes, Sachse, Texas.

Family graveside services will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert’s name to The Lakes Church, 3702 Sachse Road Sachse, TX 75048 http://www.thelakeschurch.tv

Robert’s family wishes to thank family, friends, their church and church families for their continuous prayers and support. Special thanks to Dr. Karen Fink and her amazing staff, from Baylor Scott & White, Neuro-Oncology Associates, Dallas, Texas, who were vital advocates of Robert’s continuous care.

Services entrusted to Charles W. Smith & Sons of Sachse, Texas.