Robert P. Dorfeld, Hempfield Township, PA

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Dorfeld, age 94, of Quartermile Road, Hempfield Township, passed away Monday evening, November 30, 2020, in UPMC Hamot, Erie, due to complications of COVID-19.

Bob was born in Greenville on December 6, 1925, to Max and Bessie (Collier) Dorfeld.

He was a 1946 graduate of Penn High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1942 – 1945 during WWII.

From 1948 – 1950 he worked as a Greenville Borough Police Officer and then for the next 30 years was employed by the Bessemer and Lake Erie Rail Road, retiring as the Chief of Property Protection.

Bob was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Greenville, where he served on church council and was an usher. He was a Life member of American Legion Post #140, served on Greenville Borough Council for two terms during the 1970’s and he enjoyed model train building.

On July 14, 1945, he married the former Arlene Mae King, she passed away on October 26, 2013.

Bob is survived by his son, Robert P. Dorfeld, II and his wife, Margie (Bee) of Greenville and two grandchildren, Natalie Dorfeld of Palm Bay, Florida and Paul Dorfeld of Chicago, Illinois.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife and two brothers, Max Dorfeld, Jr. and Fred Dorfeld.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, there will be no services at this time.

Inurnment will be in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Columbarium.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.