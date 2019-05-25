Robert Mounts Zimmerman Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Mounts Zimmerman, 86, of Salem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at The Courtyard at Lexington, which he called home.

He was born on March 9, 1933, in Salem, Ohio, only son of the late Clifford L. and Hazel V. (Mounts) Zimmerman.

He graduated from Salem High School in 1951 and Baldwin Wallace College in 1955, with a degree in business.

After graduation, his professional career began when joining the family business, Zimmerman Auto Sales, Inc.

After a successful start as a salesman, he moved into the role of president upon his father’s retirement in 1967. Bob’s father, Cliff, began the dealership in 1937 with Oldsmobile, then added Renault and like his father, Bob expanded to eventually include the following: Buick, Pontiac and GMC Truck. His loyalty, dedication and professionalism to both customers and employees became a hallmark of his character. The dealership was sold in 1989 when Bob retired.

Bob’s special interests and hobbies included a lifetime of service and membership at the First Christian Church of Salem. Much of Bob’s time was devoted to local chapters of the Jaycee’s, Lion’s Club, Chamber of Commerce, Elk’s and serving on the AAA Board of Directors. Bob’s love of people and life was widespread and included the following, domestic and international travel for both family and business, annual family fishing trips to Crow Bay, Canada and beach vacations in Ocean City, Maryland.

He was a lifelong member with a cottage at Sevakeen Country Club.

His family fondly remembers him as being humble, encouraging, cheerful, positive and generous. He will be missed dearly.

Music was an integral part of Bob’s life. He sang barbershop quartet harmony from high school throughout his life. He played double bell euphonium in SHS Band, American Legion and Baldwin Wallace Bands. He played piano and composed a love song to win Ann’s heart. He sang in church choir and Salem Jubilee Chorus. Most recently, he entertained staff and residents at his assisted living facility by often bursting into song.

Survived by his beloved wife, Grace (Raymaley) Kornbau Zimmerman, whom he married on August 13, 2004; his children, Debra Kay (Darryl) Miller of Salem, Mark Stowe Zimmerman of Arlington, Virginia; his stepchildren, Anita (Scott) Williams of Sebring, Amy (Jerry) Zimmerman and A.J (Michele) Kornbau of Salem; his grandchildren, Matthew Miller of Cleveland and Michael Miller of Salem; his stepgrandchildren, Lance (Stephanie) Williams of Wormleysburg, Pennsylvania, Lorrie (Eric) Naylor of Sherrodsville, Collin and Logan Zimmerman of Salem and Tommy, Regina and Lilly Kornbau of Salem and six stepgreat-grandchildren; nephew, Rick (Melody) Mercer of Winona and cousin, Mary Jane (Dennis) Weaver of Salem.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, E. Ann (Stowe) Zimmerman, whom he married July 10, 1955, who died February 17, 2002; his sister, Joanne (Zimmerman) Mercer of Winona and two infant siblings.

A Celebration of Life Service will be observed on Tuesday, 12:00 Noon at the Salem First Christian Church with The Rev. Leonard Moore, officiating.

There will be a time of visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, May 28 in the church parlor.

A graveside burial service will be held on Tuesday, May 28 at 3:00 p.m. in Grandview Cemetery with his grandson, Pastor Michael D. Miller, officiating.

Contributions in Bob’s honor may be made to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund, 1151 East Sixth Street, Salem, OH 44460 or Salem High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, 330 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Services were entrusted to care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 27 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.