Robert Mark Obituary

Poland, Ohio - October 6, 2018

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Robert Mark passed away Saturday evening, October 6, 2018, at the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center, after suffering a heart attack at home.

Robert was born April 1, 1945, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania and was the son of Ben and Alice Markovski.

Robert graduated from Youngstown State University and pursued a lifelong career with General Motors, which included counseling others for drug and alcohol abuse. In retirement, he served as a tutor at Kirkmere Elementary School in Youngstown.

Robert was an active member of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown, where he served as a trustee.

He was also chairman of the 2009 Senior UOL National Convention and he co-chaired the church’s 90th Anniversary Celebration.

Robert married Yvonne Visa on March 8, 1970. He became the greatest example of fatherhood when they were blessed with two daughters, Erika of Los Angeles and Anna (David) Ratliff of Poland. He loved and cherished his girls tremendously and had joyous fun creating a lifetime of memories with them. He was smart, entertaining, generous and always cheered on his girls. Even as adults, they continued to make memories on family adventures. Three years ago, when his granddaughter, Addison was born, she became the latest love of his life, claiming his heart and soul. Additionally, he had two beloved dogs that he adored, Alexander Euclid and Apple.

Robert is survived by his wife; daughters; son-in-law; granddaughter; mother; two sisters, Sandra Aikenhead and Susan (Gary) Groom, each of Sewickley and a brother-in-law, John Visa of Fresno, California.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 12, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown. Family and friends may also call from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 13 at Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1025 North Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m.

Interment with graveside services will follow at the parish cemetery.

Memory Eternal!

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to All Saints Church Camp, 110 All Saints Road, Emlenton, PA 16373 or to the donor’s favorite charity.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Robert’s family.

