Robert M. Waite, Hartford Township, Ohio – Obituary

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Waite, D.O., age 88, of Hartford Township, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.



He was born January 25, 1931, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of Sidney B. and A. Louise (Lipsey) Waite.

He was a 1949 graduate of Linden McKinley High School in Columbus, Ohio and went on to do his Pre-Med at The Ohio State University. He received his Doctorate in 1961 from the School of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa.

He was also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict.



Doc was employed as a physician in Columbus for his first year and then moved to Kinsman in 1963 where he opened his own practice and retired in 2003. He also worked at a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky, as Medical Officer for two years from 1992 until 1994.



Doc was a member of the Kinsman Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and Elder.

He was a member of the Kinsman Rotary Club and served on the Joseph Badger School Board of Education and Kinsman Library Board of Directors. Doc belonged to the local Western Reserve Academy and was a lifetime member of the Ohio and National Osteopathic Associations. He also was the former Chief of Staff of Warren General Hospital.

He enjoyed building things and working in his barn; as well as, traveling.



One of the highlights of Doc’s life was the annual Waite Family Reunion, which was held in various places throughout the United States. The Waites are a large and happy family and Doc loved spending time with them.



Doc is survived by his wife, Carol A. (Vogel) Waite, whom he married September 15, 1973, of Hartford Township, Ohio; daughter, Linda S. (Marland) Lout of Metairie, Louisiana; son, David R. (Jenny) Waite of Kinsman, Ohio; son, David B. (Nicole) Simons of Queen Creek, Arizona; son, Jeffrey S. (Charlotte) Simons of Findlay, Ohio; daughter, Carolyn C. Waite of Hartford Township, Ohio; several grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two sisters, Jeannie Moore of Richmond, Virginia, and Betty Carter of Napa, California and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margie Barr; three brothers, Donald Waite, D.O., Louis Waite, D.D.S. and Raymond Waite and three brothers-in-law, Col. Lee Moore, Glenn Carter and Ernie Barr.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at the Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Pastor Susan Francis officiating.

Calling hours will be on Monday, September 16 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kinsman Presbyterian Church, PO Box 304, Kinsman, OH 44428.

