YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert Lee Reese, Sr. departed this life on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Hospice House of the Mahoning Valley.

He was born on May 7, 1952 in Montgomery, Alabama to Tcumps and Beatrice Reese.

Robert attended East High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

He met and married Evie Reese in 1974 and from their union two children were born.

Later in life he worked for ProFab Extrusions for a few years before suffering an aneurysm and becoming ill.

He was a man who loved his family and friends. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, traveling and making memories with his loved ones.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife; two stepchildren, Ashaja Reese of Youngstown, Ohio and David (Alisha) Reese of South Bend, Indiana; one brother, Anthony (Tracy) Ward of Norfolk, Virginia and his favorite niece and best friend, Regina Walker-Flint of Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his two sons, Robert Lee Reese, Jr. and Michael Reese; his oldest brother, Tcumps Reese, Jr. and his in-laws, Ollie and Lorraine Taylor.

