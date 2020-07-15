Robert Lee Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Johnson, 72, of 1520 Jacobs Road, Youngstown, departed this life Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:05 p.m. at Mercy Health Center Boardman Campus, following complications from a short illness.

He was born May 23, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Ezekiel and Mary Eleanor Wade Johnson, Sr., residing in the area for seven years.

Mr. Johnson was employed with the Labors International Union of North America Local 935 and also worked for Eli’s Barbeque and Johnson’s Lawncare Service.

He was a member of the Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ, where he served as a Deacon, sang with the Men’s Choir and enjoyed fishing, photography and traveling.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Pvt E-1 during the Vietnam Conflict, serving overseas from August 17, 1966-November 26, 1969, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal, 2 O/S Bars and Marksman Badge w/ Rifle Bar M14.

He married Vanessa Jarmon Johnson May 23, 2013.

Besides his wife of Youngstown, he leaves to mourn four stepsons, Raymond Williams of Ft. Worth, Texas, Rubin Williams and Joel (Kimberly) Williams, both of Youngstown and Eric (Alexis) Jarmon of Akron; four stepdaughters, Ms. Shenequa (Daryl) Shepard of Grand Prairie, Texas, Ms. Vielester Johnson of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Ms. Jessica (Jason) Nance of Campbell and Ms. DeAnna (Keri) Williams of Warren; one brother, Alfred Johnson of Warren; eight sisters, Ms. Loretta Martin of Corpus Christy, Texas, Ms. Queenie Pegues of Canal Winchester, Ms. Eloise East of LaGrange, Texas, Ms. Rose (Robert) Reed of Cary, North Carolina, Ms. Joyce (Floyd) Collins of Pinkerton, Ms. Brenda (Charles) Davis of Paducah, Kentucky, Ms. Delores Johnson of Cary, North Carolina and Ms. Georgina Redd of Cary, North Carolina; 15 grandchildren plus, Norman Miller and Ms. Marchell Miller, both of Warren; four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James E. Johnson and Ezekiel Johnson, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ, with calling hours from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.