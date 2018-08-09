Robert Lee "Bobby" Dickson Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home, for Mr. Robert Lee Dickson who departed this life Monday, July 30, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Mr. Dickson was born February 14, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of Thomas and Susie Hunter Dixon.

He was a former member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church and had been self-employed as a roofer and had worked for Star Gas Station.

He loved fishing, bowling, music and playing the organ. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and CB fan with his handle being “Ladadior 105.”

He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Sharron Dickson-Gilliam (Keith); a Goddaughter, Denise Carlock-Venable (David); six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Rhonda Dickson and Eva Dickson; a son, Gregory Copeland; two brothers and four sisters.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 7.