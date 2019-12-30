Robert L. Weidner, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Louis Weidner, age 78, of Greenville, Pennsylvania passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on March 31, 1941 to Virginia and Raymond Weidner.

He was a 1961 graduate of Union City Area High School.

On October 29, 1964 he married the former Lowellyn (Lyn) Whipple, she survives at home.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy aboard both a destroyer and then a guided missile destroyer based in Norflok, Virginia and was deployed twice to the Mediterranean.

Following his service, he moved to Greenville where he worked for several area businesses, retiring after 19 years with the Greenville House.

Following his retirement, Bob volunteered at the VA and later St. Paul’s, where he regularly called bingo and other volunteer activities as needed.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by a daughter, Mimi (Darin) Loret of Transfer, Pennsylvania; a son, Michael of Florida; six grandchildren, Lacey, Katey and Jacob Lorent, Josh, Cassie and Trevor Weidner; a great-granddaughter, Vera Toro; a brother, Raymond L. Weidner, Jr. and his mother-in-law, Maryhelen Whipple of Florida.

Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.