Robert L. Powell, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Powell, 88, a lifetime resident of East Palestine, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his home with family by his side.

Robert was born August 31, 1932, in East Palestine, son of the late Oliver and Thelma Huff Powell.

He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Robert retired from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after a long career that included both domestic and international assignments including the Vietnam war. After his retirement, he was presented with the outstanding retiree of the year award by the FAA for his involvement in the development and implementation of the first “civilian” operated air traffic training program in the country and the Community College of Beaver County.

Robert also enjoyed sitting on the deck by the pond and being with his grandchildren.

Robert is survived by three sons, Robert Powell of East Palestine, Tim (Cheryl) Powell of East Palestine, Eric (Ann) Powell of New Waterford; two daughters, Lisa McLaughlin of East Palestine, Vicki (Brian) Cope of Columbiana; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Luek Powell, in 2015.

Following Roberts wishes, all services will be private.

He will be interred at New Waterford Cemetery alongside his wife.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.