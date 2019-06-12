Robert L. Pollock Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Pollock, age 70, of Leetonia, died on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on May 12, 1949 in Hanoverton, a son of the late Elmer Pollock and Eva August Riddle.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

He had worked 50 years as a truck driver, most recently for Wes Pollock Trucking. He was also part owner of Antique Auto Battery in Youngstown.

Bob enjoyed going to auctions and traveling with his wife. Mostly, he loved spending time with his family and his beloved grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Fungi Pollock, whom he married on July 23, 1983; daughter, Kim Pollock of Guilford Lake; two brothers, Wes (Carla) Pollock of North Jackson and Fred Pollock of Guilford Lake. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Blake, Madison, Alexis and Ian.

Bob was preceded in death by an infant son, Jeffrey Pollock and two brothers, Ike and John Pollock.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. with Monsignor John Zuraw officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s memory to ASPCA.

