Robert L. Leonard, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Leonard, 89, of Greenville, passed away peacefully at home, following an extended illness, on Friday, October 11, 2019.

He was born on June 15, 1930, the son of the late Merle D. and Edith M. (Brett) Leonard.

He graduated from Penn High School in 1948 and enlisted in the United States Air Force.

On May 30, 1953, Robert married the love of his life, Rita Anne Cannon Leonard who adored him for his sense of humor and his blue eyes. Together they would make a life full of laughter and adventure. They welcomed five beautiful children, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

After the Air Force, Robert was the chief draftsman at Shenango Steel Building Incorporated.

Robert was a devout catholic and a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Greenville.

He was a member of many civic and fraternal organizations, including the American Legion Post 140, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3374 and the Greenville Family Moose Lodge 276, all in Greenville.

Robert was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed creating memories outside with his family.

He was deeply loved by his family who appreciated his kindness, wit and gentle demeanor.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita and two daughters, Lynn and Kristin whom he adored.

Robert is survived by two sons, Eric Leonard and his wife, Tammy and John Leonard, all of Greenville; a daughter, Roberta Leonard of Greenville; a son-in-law, William Wesolek of Greenville; 11 grandchildren, Jessica Wesolek Brown and her husband, Aaron, Rachel Wesolek, Amanda Leonard, all of Greenville, Matthew Leonard of Harrisburg, Kerri Leonard and her husband, Zeke, of Las Angeles, California, Alex Leonard, Dylan Leonard, Katie Leonard, Hannah Leonard, Ben Leonard and Autumn Leonard, all of Greenville; five great-grandchildren, Delaney Brown, Lucas Brown, Dreyvin Livingston, Demeryk Livingston and Michael Leonard, all of Greenville; a brother, Delbert Leonard and his wife, Eleanor, of Cary, North Carolina; four sisters, twins, Georgine Burt and her husband, Andy and Geraldine Dick and her husband, Leland, Beverly Knapp, all of Greenville and Peggy McElwain of Marietta, Georgia.

His memory will also be carried on by his many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Bob.

In addition to his parents, wife and daughters, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Robert Knapp and Richard McElwain.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High Street, Greenville, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, with Fr. David Foradori, pastor, as Celebrant.

Burial (with committal prayers) will follow the Mass at St. Michael Cemetery, with full military honors by the Greenville American Legion Honor Guard, Post 140.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 c/o Greenville Relay – Roadrunners or American Legion Post #140, 278 Main Street Greenville, PA, 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.