Robert L. Leckrone, Andover, Ohio – Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Leckrone, age 91, of Andover, Ohio, passed away at his home on Friday, September 13, 2019.

He was born December 26, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Edgar and Faye (Clark) Leckrone.

After graduating from Parma High School, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946 and was stationed in Europe.

He returned home and graduated from Baldwin Wallace College with a Bachelor of Science in Music Education in 1951.

He married Dolores C. “Dee” (Drompp) on January 30, 1954.

Bob was employed as a music instructor with Clearview City Schools for six years before moving to Bellevue Ohio where he became band director and head of the music department for the next 25 years. He moved to Andover, Ohio, in 1981 where he and his wife, Dee, along with their son, Denny, owned and operated Wildwood Acres Campground for over 35 years. He just recently retired in 2018.

Bob was a 35-year member of the Andover Rotary Club, where he served as past president and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was active in many community events and believed strongly in supporting local business.

He is survived by two sons, David P. (Xiuying) Leckrone of Sandusky, Ohio and Dale A. Leckrone of Huron, Ohio; one daughter, Susan D. Leckrone of Sarasota, Florida; six granddaughters, Jessica Branagan, Jacklyn Leckrone, McKenna Leckrone, Allison Leckrone, Angie Leckrone and Sanli Leckrone; five great-grandchildren and one sister, Marge Dunkin of Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dee, on September 27, 2015; his son, Dennis J. Leckrone on November 16, 2017; his sister, Joyce Hilditch and his brother, William Leckrone.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, OH, with Pastor Jason Hockran, officiating.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, September 18 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the local charity of one’s choice. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.