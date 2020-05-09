Robert L. Johnson, Sr., Hartstown, PA

HARTSTOWN, Pennsylvania Robert L. Johnson, Sr., age 73, of Hartstown, passed away Friday morning May 8, 2020 in his residence.

He was born in Greenville on November 12, 1946 a son of Leonard and Dora (Williams) Johnson.

He was a 1964 graduate of Jamestown High School.

On August 13, 1965 Bob married the former Wanda Artman, she survives.

He was employed as a welder at Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. for 17.5 years, Joy Manufacturing, Harvey Byler Construction, he was a welder and heavy equipment operator at Riley Power in Erie, and was a school bus driver for Conneaut Area School District and Jamestown School District.

Robert was a member of Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, playing cards, bingo, trips to the casino and he especially enjoyed spending time with family.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Brenda White and her husband Brian of Jamestown; a son, Robert L. Johnson, Jr. and his wife Amy of Hartstown; a brother, Gary Lee Johnson and his wife Lori of Transfer; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Shelly Johnson and a sister Beverly McGirr.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and safety concerns, a private family funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 in LOUTZENHISER-RANDALL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 416 LIBERTY ST., JAMESTOWN with Rev. Aaron Lego, Pastor of Grace Chapel Community Church, officiating. Burial will be in South Shenango Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St., Meadville, PA 16335.