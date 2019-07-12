Robert L. Haynie, Vienna, Ohio – Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. “Bob” Haynie, 87, of Vienna, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 12:40 p.m. in the Hospice House in Poland.

Bob was born on February 12, 1932 in Vienna the son of the late George and Hazel Miller Haynie and was a lifelong area resident.

He was retired as a millwright with Sharon Steel.

Bob has a love for family gatherings, cookouts, camping, country music and Gospel music. His three favorite Gospel songs were The Old Rugged Cross, Amazing Grace and Rock of Ages.

He was a jack-of-all-trades. Bob was able to fix anything and was always helping everyone that needed help.

Bob was of the Apostolic Pentecostal faith.

Bob leaves behind to hold onto his memories, his four children, Violette Irene (Phillip) Johnson of Niles, Sherry Lynn (Tim) Polta of Baltimore, Ohio, Robert William Haynie Moser of Niles and Elonda Jean (James Michael) Steadman of Summertown, Tennessee and sisters, Hazel Mae Cvelbar and Georgia Hoskins. Bob has many grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren that he loved dearly.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Irene Enemoser Haynie whom he married on February 9, 1950 and passed away on April 27, 1989; two sisters, Ellen Money and Annabelle McCabe and four brothers, Howard, Dan, Walter and John “Jack” Haynie.

Family will receive friends on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren.

A Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Gary Easterling of the Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Vienna as Celebrant.

Burial will follow in Vienna Township Cemetery, Vienna.

The family would like to offer special thanks to O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home and to Hospice of the Valley who helped our dad throughout his illness and for helping to make his final days peaceful and comforting; also to Georgia Hoskins, our aunt, who so lovingly was there to help Dad during his illness and time of need; to Aunt Hazel Mae and cousins Jean and Audrey Mae for their love, support and prayers; to Carol Yablonski for her friendship, kindness and prayers for our Dad; to Ken Bielecki for all of his help and last but not least, a special thank you to our church family for their love, support and prayer. We the family of Robert L. Haynie love you all.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.