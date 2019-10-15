Robert L. Fryson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert L. Fryson, 98, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, October 10, 2019, at Liberty Health Care Center.

Mr. Fryson, the son of DeWitt and Ethel L. Watkins Fryson, was born in Chicago, Illinois.

During his youth, he attended high school in Fairmont, West Virginia.

After high school, Mr. Fryson worked for the Consolidated Coal Company in Carolina, West Virginia.

He joined the United States Army in 1943 and served for three years. After an honorable discharge from the military, he lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania before moving to Youngstown in 1946.

He received certification in bricklaying from Penn-Ohio Tech, Inc. in 1952. He worked at Republic Steel for 36 years and retired in 1983. When employed, he was a shop steward. He was also secretary of the grievance committee for 12 years and a representative for minority affairs.

He was a member of the Covenant Lodge No. 59 in Youngstown, Ohio.

On October 16, 1999, he married Annie Averhart Brown. The two of them enjoyed traveling and fine cuisine. Mr. Fryson was an avid bowler and a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also enjoyed fishing and golfing. He enjoyed viewing a variety of sports on television. He was a great family man who especially cherished spending time with his beloved grandchildren and his great-grandson, Josiah Anderson.

Mr. Fryson was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church for over 50 years. He formerly served as a deacon, usher and a member of the male chorus. His love for God’s word inspired him to attend and graduate from the extension department of the American Baptist Theological Seminary. Deacon Fryson believed that God’s everlasting presence and power are always present to give us victory over all of life’s circumstances.

Robert will be forever missed by his wife, Annie; his only surviving brother, Richard (Lucy) of Youngstown; his sisters, Helen Ray and Virginia Miles, both of Pennsylvania; his children, son Robert Fryson, Jr. and daughters, Alicia Anderson and Denise Fryson, all of Youngstown and daughter, Donna Davenport of Cincinnati; stepsons, Odee Wright and Minister Theodore (Rachel) Brown of Youngstown; his cherished grandchildren, Simeon (Kelly) Anderson, Robert Donte Davenport,Marlene (Eric) Gibbs, Leon (Dia) Haskins, Dawnita Hurst and Michael Hurst and a host of additional grandchildren, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, DeWitt, Jr., Stonewall and Aaron Fryson; six sisters, Marguerite, Carrie and Mildred Fryson, Josephine Jones, Mary Turner and Ethel Henderson; first wife, Cora L. Moore Fryson; son, Gregory DeWitt Fryson and stepdaughter, Wanda L. Jackson.

Calling hours will be held at J. E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc., 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, on Thursday, October 17, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. An additional calling hour will take place on Friday, October 18, one hour before the funeral from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. The funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m.