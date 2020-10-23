Robert L. “Bob” Foreman, East Palestine, Ohio



EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. “Bob” Foreman, 89, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, went home to be with the Lord, October 23, 2020.

He was born May 8, 1931 in East Palestine, son of the late William Henry and Freda Woods Foreman.

Bob was a 1949 graduate of East Palestine High School.

He worked as a TV repairman for several years before becoming a Broadcast Engineer for WKBN as well as WQED in Pittsburgh prior to his retirement in 1996 after 30 years of service.

Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma Miller Foreman; two daughters, Deborah (Tom) Morris of East Palestine, Susan (Forrest) Hawkins of Lisbon; two sons, David (Kelly) Foreman of Eighty Four, Pennsylvania; Daniel (Ling) Foreman of Bareberry, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Alison (Chad Doran) Morris, Kristen (Jack) Medure, Samantha Foreman, Jonathan (Margaret) Oliver, Jennifer (T.J.) Dobbins as well as six great grandchildren, Aanna Athey, Stephen Varkony, Orion, Vivienne and Otto Oliver and Atlee Medure.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Jerry and John “Jack” Foreman.

A family service will be held at the First United Presbyterian Church in East Palestine with Pastor Fritz Nelson officiating.

An interment will follow at Glenview Cemetery in East Palestine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bob’s name to the First United Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.



