YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Robert Kirk will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Kirk departed this life Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his residence in Youngstown.

Friends may call Thursday, April 30 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home in Youngstown, Ohio.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Robert Kirk