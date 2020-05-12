Robert Joseph Jones, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Joseph Jones, 69, died at home Friday evening, May 8, 2020.

Born May 25, 1950, he was a son of the late Grant U. and Eloyse (Lewis) Jones.

He worked as a laborer at several area businesses.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Rebecca Grannis, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, a brother, Donald Jones of Lisbon and a sister, Della Sowers of Edinburg as well as four granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Anthony and William Jones and four sisters: Barbara Mercer, Mary Todd, Sarah Jones and Peggy Jones and a son, Randy Jones.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are being cared for by the Weber Funeral Home.

