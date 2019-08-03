Robert Joseph “Brooks” Farris Houser, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Joseph “Brooks” Farris Houser, of Cortland, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the age of 23. The Trumbull County Medical Examiner is investigating.

He was born Tuesday, July 7, 1995, in Norfolk, Virginia, the son of Robert S. and Shelly L. Farris Houser.

Brooks lived a full life in such a short amount of time. He had an undeniable love of the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, snowboarding, skateboarding and sitting by a nice camp fire and enjoyed time with his family and friends.

Brooks grew up always worrying his parents on when his next broken bone would be; as he loved riding bikes and jumping them off ramps. His older brother was always jealous of the courage he had even from such a young age in life. Five weeks prior to him losing his bout with depression, he worried them one last time by breaking his collar bone after BMX riding.

Brooks never met a person he did not like and could not be friends with. His special talent in life was loving people and making friends. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

Brooks is survived by his mother and father of Warren; brother, Brandon W. (Michele W.) Noyes of Warren; his niece, Marylou W. Noyes of Warren; grandparents, Robert T. and Rebecca M. Farris of Cortland and Robert J. and Shirley A. Houser of Disputanta, Virginia; aunts and uncles, Karen H. (Rick) Macon of Columbia, South Carolina, Donna J. (Chip) Smith of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is also survived by first cousins, William Smith, Ford Smith, Wesley (Kaelynn) Macon and Eric Macon and by second cousins and family in Indiana.

A Celebration of Brooks life will be held at a late date in North Carolina and in Warren, Ohio.

A caring cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Online condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.