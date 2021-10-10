Robert Jones IV, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Jones IV passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at age 62 years old.

Bobby was born September 2, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Mr. Robert Jones III and Mrs. Bertha Jackson Jones.

Bobby graduated from The Rayen High School in 1976.

After graduation, Bobby served in the U.S. Army.

He was a welder at New Orleans Shipyards and retired after 20 years.

He was preceded in death by sister, Valencia Ann Jones.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Betty Jones and son, Robert Jones V, both of New Orleans, Louisiana. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Smith, Gwendolyn (Rodney) Cattledge of Columbus, Ohio and Carolyn (Anthony) Bryant of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; a brother, Gerald (Sandy) Jones Sheboygan, Wisconsin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. His joyous spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Final resting place is New Orleans, Louisiana

