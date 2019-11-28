Robert John Edward Little, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert (Bobby) John Edward Little, age 18, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his residence.

Born May 21, 2001, He is the son of Robert F. Little and Leslie Mechling Dailey.

Bobby attended Sharon High School, he wrote and performed hip hop music and liked basketball.

In addition to his parents he is survived by two sisters, Patty Porterfield of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Alexis Stevenson of Transfer, Pennsylvania; five brothers, Brian (Debra) Dilley, Christopher Dilley and Dustin Dilley all of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Tyler Little of South Carolina and Sean Porterfield of Sharon; his maternal grandmother, Connie Nelson of Masury, Ohio; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Karen Little of Fredonia, Pennsylvania; his uncle, Jim Nelson of Sharon, Pennsylvania; his aunt, Tracy Mechling and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jack Mechling.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will take place at 6:00 p.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Terry Harrison, Pastor of Valley Baptist Church of Farrell officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC.