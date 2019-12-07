Robert Jenkins, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Jenkins, 78, of Warren, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Continuing Health Care in Mineral Ridge.

He was born January 8, 1941 in Jackson, Mississippi, the son of Reverend James B. and Mozella (Reynolds) Jenkins and had lived in Ohio since he was six years of age.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Robert made his mark with his band, “Chico and the All Stars,” playing lead guitar throughout Northeast Ohio.

He retired from Brainard Steel and was a member of Jenkins Memorial Church of God in Christ.

He enjoyed baseball, music, bowling, and playing video games with his family.

Fond memories of Robert live on with his two sons, Robert D. Jenkins (Cassandra) of New Orleans, Louisiana and Todd S. Jenkins of Boston, Massachusetts; eight grandchildren; a stepsister, Sarah Evans of Florida; his niece and caregiver, Sherry Seay of Warren and other nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his stepmother, Lucille Jenkins and two sisters, Ida Lee Slade-Miller and Mary Jenkins.

Services are at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, North East in Warren, with Pastor Anthony Davis officiating.

Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Friends may call 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14 at the funeral home.