Robert Jarvis, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Jarvis, 64, of Warren, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 5:14 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Main Campus with his loving family at his side.

Bob was born Saturday, October 23, 1954, in Warren, the son of the late Russell and Fern Barker Jarvis and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1973 graduate of Matthews High School, Bob lettered in football, basketball and baseball.

He was employed with American Welding and most recently as a self-employed painter.

He enjoyed golfing and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Bob was a loving and caring man and will be missed by all who knew him.

Fond memories of Bob will be cherished by the love of his life and companion of 22 years, Tracie L. Keller, with whom he made his home; a son, Cameron Corbett of Warren; a brother, Tim (Peg) Jarvis of Fowler; a sister, Vera (Ed) Gates of Vienna; a granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews who he adored, Rene (John) Holland, Tim Jarvis, Michelle Kinnamon, Brian (Julie) Gates and great-nieces and great-nephew, Kari, Lindsey, Taylor, Jackson and Andie.

In keeping with his wishes, a caring cremation will take place and a celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.

