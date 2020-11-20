Robert James DeSilva, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert James DeSilva, 62, formerly of New York, passed away at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at The Grove at Greenville in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



He was born in Middletown, New York on October 3, 1958, and graduated from Margaretville High School in New York.



He loved car magazines, wearing cowboy hats, and listening to country music. He loved to smile, and liked to greet people by flexing his arm.



Robert is survived by: his mother, Margaret (McCluskey) Barwell of Greenville; six sisters, Jill (Barwell) Hofler and her husband, Joe, of Conneaut Lake, Mary Conner of Florida, Cheryl Herman of Georgia, Susan Firster and her husband, Lee, of Florida, Linda Mead of New Kingston, New York, and Deborah Harti and her husband, Larry, of Hadley; a brother, Jeff DeSilva and his wife, Judi, of Greenville and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by: his father, Roland “Jim” “JB” Barwell; a brother, Robert Allen Barwell; his grandmother, Ruth McCluskey; and his uncle, Jim Fennell.



Due to current health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Strayhaven Animal Shelter 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA, 16125 www.strayhavenanimalshelter.com .

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125