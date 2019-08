YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 for Selina Rose Wagner, 96, who passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, at Hospice House.

Selina was born August 22, 1923 in Youngstown, the daughter of Glenn and Rose (Herman) Hetherington.