Robert J. Landman, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Landman, 59, of West Madison Avenue, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home in New Castle.

He was born February 9, 1961 in Beaver Falls the son of Robert M. Landman of Slippery Rock and the late Naomi (Hughes) Landman.

He was a hair stylist at Regina’s Hair Salon, and was a hair stylist and director of operations at Regis Hair.

Mr. Landman also loved his dogs Charlie and Bubba.

He is survived by his long-time companion, Alan Miller, one brother, Michael Burnsworth of Michigan, two sisters, Deborah Van Kirk of Wampum and Carrie Shaffer of Beaver Falls, one niece, Amber Kirkpatrick-Antonini and one nephew, Chad Kirkpatrick.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.