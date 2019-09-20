Robert J. Kover, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Kover, 75, of Youngstown died Thursday, September 19, at the Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

There will be no calling hours or services per his wishes.

Robert was born in Warren on December 2, 1943, a son of John and Gwendolyn Turk Kover.

He married Mary Wilson on December 4, 1961 and served in the U.S. Army from his date of entry on August 22, 1961, to his honorable discharge on June 15, 1964.

He retired as a foreman from WCI Steel.

Robert enjoyed NASCAR racing and the Browns. His pastimes included building race cars with his dad, fishing and woodcrafts.

Robert leaves his wife of 58 years, Mary; two sons, Robert (fiancée, Maria) Kover, Jr. of Youngstown and Steve (Missy) Kover of Newton Falls; three daughters, Kathleen Tisone (Jimmy) of North Lima, Karen (Ray) Peterson of North Carolina and Lynn Loshuk of Struthers; one brother, Charles Kover of Warren; one sister, Sandy Marsh of Warren; six grandchildren, Melissa Kover, Michael Peterson, Jennifer Peterson, Nick Kover, Stephanie Kover, and John Loshuk and three great-grandchildren, Nicky, Riley and Trevor.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael and a sister, Judy Fritz.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation for the care and compassion Robert received from Judy at the Alzheimer’s Unit at Oasis and from Crossroads Hospice

