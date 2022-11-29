NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) Robert J. “Bob” Gregory, age 72, of Shelby, died Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022, at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after suffering an unexpected stroke.

Bob was born September 2, 1950 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Marvin and Anna (Kallas) Gregory.

A 1968 graduate of Shenango High School in New Castle, Bob then served his country in the United States Navy on the USS America during the Vietnam War.

His career was spent in the steel industry working for various companies for over 43 years in both Pennsylvania and Ohio, notably Babcock & Wilcox in Pennsylvania and his final 17 years at the Tuby in Shelby from where he retired under the ArcelorMittal ownership. As he was working at the Tuby, Bob finished his education at North Central State College earning an associate degree in electrical engineering.

Bob was very handy and following retirement, he became the head of maintenance for The Waterford in Mansfield.

An active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Shelby, Bob served as a deacon, sang in the choir, ran the sound system and would help with anything necessary for the upkeep of the church and its members.

Hobbies in years past included hunting, fishing and flying; as Bob had his pilot’s license.

Bob is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bonnie Jane (Calvert) Gregory, whom he wed on April 30, 1977; daughters, Elizabeth Gregory of Boardman and Shirley Gregory of Shelby; his mother, Anna Gregory of New Castle, Pennsylvania; siblings, Elaine Brown of New Middletown and Glenn (Gracie) Gregory of York, Pennsylvania and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

His father, Marvin Gregory, preceded him in death along with an infant sister, Arlene.

Family and friends are welcome on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, OH 44875.

Bob’s funeral will be on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 21 Washington Street, Shelby, where friends may also visit with the family from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Rev. Steven L. Schag, his pastor and friend, will officiate the services.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby where military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church.

Online condolences may be left on Bob’s obituary at the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.