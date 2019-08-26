Robert J. Diana, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christine Church in Youngstown for Robert J. Diana, 87, who passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Robert was born January 18, 1932 in Youngstown the son of Joseph and Rose (Sferra) Diana.

Robert proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine in Korea from 1952 to 1955.

He then went on to work and retire from Youngstown Steel Door.

Robert was a member of St. Christine Church.

His wife, the former Wilma Torisk whom he married, January 19, 1957, passed away March 9, 2015.

Robert will always be remembered lovingly by his five children, Rosemary (Mark) Stilson, Robert J. Jr. (Rita) Diana, Angie (Chris) Foltz, Steven (Melanie) Diana and Michael (Leslie) Diana; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Marian) Diana and extended family and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, Matthew and April.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Robert’s family.