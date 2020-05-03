Robert J. ‘Bobby’ Mastren, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John ‘Bobby’ Mastren, 42, of Friendship Street, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born April 21, 1978 in New Castle, a son of the late Floyd Mastren.

He was married to Stacey (DelCastello) Mastren on September 21, 2005, she survives in New Castle.

Bobby was a machine operator for Lindy Paving for 10 years and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #66.

He was a huge Michael Jordan fan, enjoyed playing video games and hanging out with his friends and family.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one daughter, Alaina Mastren of New Castle; two brothers, Floyd Mastren and his wife, Danielle, and Vince Mastren and his wife, Cathy, both of New Castle; two sisters, Marie Fadely and her husband, Bill, and Arlene Magliocca and her husband, Jim, both of New Castle and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Drive-Thru visitation will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, PA 16101.

We ask that you enter through the funeral home parking lot and drive to the front door under the awning. At the front door you may stop and say a prayer for Bobby or beep and proceed. There will be representatives from the funeral home outside to sign the register book for you.

Burial will be in the Parkside Cemetery.