Robert Harenchar, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Harenchar, 80, of Sharpsville, went home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, the most beautiful day of the year, April 12, 2020.



Robert was born on September 28, 1939 to Stephen A. and Catherine (Flack) Harenchar in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharon High School and served in the U.S. Army.

Robert worked as a shipper, over 42 years for Sawhill, Inc. until his retirement.

On September 23, 1995 he married his wife, Paula McKnight Harenchar, who survives at home.



He was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville where he and his wife volunteered their time helping with the annual fish fry.

Robert was also a member of the Knights of Columbus – Greenville, Pennsylvania and the Sawhill Retirees. He enjoyed meeting and staying in touch with his friends from Sawhill, regularly at McDonald’s. Robert also enjoyed walking in Buhl Park and attending their summer concert series. In his earlier years he enjoyed photography. He would regularly photograph sporting events and develop the photos for the families of the athletes. Robert loved spending time with his family, around the holidays and particularly for his children and grandchildren’s sporting events.



Robert is survived by his wife, Paula Harenchar, at home; sons, Michael (Carole) Harenchar of Sharpsville, John Harenchar of Johnstown and Andrew Harenchar of Hermitage; daughter, Amy Book-Harenchar of Sharpsville; grandchildren, Rachel, Matthew and Mitchel Harenchar, Morgan and Emma Book and Jessika Harenchar and sisters, Shirley (Joseph) Arnett of Conneaut Lake and Ragina Tatomitch of Masury, Ohio. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia Ann (Maun) Harenchar, who passed away May 6, 1991; brother, William Harenchar and sisters, Pauline Harenchar-Merwin and Julie Getway.

The family would like to thank the staff at O’Briens Care Facility and home caregivers, Joanne Marrow, who Robert called the boss and Brenda Engelhardt.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Robert.



Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.



Burial will take place in St. Rose Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory LLC, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.