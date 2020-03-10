Robert H. Stringham, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert H. Stringham, age 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 6, 1945 in Concordia, Kansas, the son of Robert and Clara (Owens) Stringham, moving to Ohio 54 years ago.

Robert attended school in Casper, Wyoming and worked in Ohio for Taylor-Winfield and Easco Aluminum.

He enjoyed playing Bingo and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is sadly missed by his devoted wife of nearly 54 years, Linda (Miles) Stringham, whom he married June 11, 1966; two sons, Robert D. Stringham (Lee) of Howland and Christopher T. Stringham (Rita) of Howland; four grandsons, Robert P. Stringham, Jacob Stringham, Hunter Stringham and Carson Stringham; one great-granddaughter, Ramona Stringham; three sisters and three brothers.

Preceding him in death are his parents; one son, David Thomas Stringham; one daughter, Tracy Lynn Stringham and one brother.

Per his request, services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.