Robert H. Brothers, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert H. Brothers, 89, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

He was born in Warren, Ohio, on August 11, 1931, the son of Gerald E. and Alta Lucille (Pfile) Brothers.

Bob was a 1949 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and remained in contact with many of the 49ers’ classmates.

He worked at Republic Steel, Bridgeport Brass and retired in 1991 from Packard Electric.

He served in the United States Army, 1st Cavalry Division in Japan. His division was one of the first to land in Korea in July 1950. Bob received many decorations and citations for his honorable service.

Bob was the Past Commander American Legion, William McKinley Post #106, Niles, Ohio; Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 137 of the Mahoning Valley; Chairman of Korean War Veterans “Tell America” program; Committee to fund and erect Korean War Memorial in the Mahoning Valley; Chaplain for Trumbull County American Legion Honor Guard; Trumbull County Veterans Service Commissioner; Veterans Affairs Volunteer; Niles Church for Housing; Interfaith Churches for Housing; Niles Churches Community Meals; Niles First Christian Church; Church’s Lenten production of “It Is Finished;” Niles Historical Society; Recipient of a Trumbull County Community Star in 2009; Inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame in 2009 and President of the Ohio State Association of County Veterans Service Commission in 2013-2014.

Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Ann (Rick) Bush of Millersburg, Robert Brothers of Cedar Park, Texas and David (Rebecca) Brothers of Niles; two grandchildren, Jenna (Owen) Grella and Ben Brothers; six sisters, Barbara, Dorothy, Janet, Judy, Elaine and Mary Jayne; brother, Gerald and sister-in-law, Marilyn Brothers.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Virginia F. (O’Reilly) Brothers, whom he married on August 29, 1953 and who died on April 26, 2010; grandson, Andrew Bush and six brothers, William, David, Wayne, Eugene, James and Kenneth.

A private funeral for the immediate family will be on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Niles City Cemetery Chapel. Reverend Christopher Stark will officiate.

Military Honors will be provided by the Trumbull County American Legion Honor Guard.

Burial will be in the cemetery.

The family acknowledges the kind and compassionate care of the staff of Howland Shepherd of the Valley.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 33 North Arlington Avenue, Niles, OH 44446 or the Trumbull County Veterans, 253 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.