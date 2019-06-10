Robert “Gene” Peterson Obituary

HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Gene” Peterson, 92, of Homeworth passed away at Copeland Oaks on Saturday, June 8, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Gene was born November 3, 1926 in Love Station, Tennessee to the late William and Mary Edith (Cash) Peterson.

He worked as a maintenance man at American Standard and also was a farmer.

He was an active military member from 1944 to 1986 serving in The United States Army, Navy, Air Force and retired from the PA Air Force International Guard.

Gene enjoyed farming, animals and nature; he enjoyed working on farm tractors and was known to be able to fix just about everything. When he wasn’t tending to his farm or working on tractor he enjoyed visiting historical sights, antique shops and liked to collect various antiques. With his passion to serve in the Armed Forces he had a love of the American Flag and everything that it stands for. Gene above all of those things he enjoyed spending time with his family every chance he had.

Gene is survived by his wife, Emmabelle (Shane) Peterson; a sister, Irene Shields; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Irwin and Betty Peterson and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Gene was preceded in death by brothers, John “Jay”, Gerald and Jack Peterson; sister, Kathleen Silliman and infant sister, Joleen Peterson; brothers-in-law, Paul Silliman, John Shields, Sr., William Irwin and Bob McGowen; sisters-in-law, June and Dorothy Peterson; nephews, John Silliman, John Shields, Jr. and Jeff Peterson and nieces, Sandy Irwin and Emily Waseman.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Gruber, Pastor Jack Ruble and Pastor Freddie Rodriguez officiating.

Friends will be received the hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A Masonic Service will be held at 10:45 a.m.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

The family would like to give a sincere thank you to Alliance Hospice and their caring staff for all the love and compassion they have shown for Gene and family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in Gene’s honor to Alliance Hospice, 2461 W. State Street, Alliance, OH 44601.

