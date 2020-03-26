Robert Frank “Taco” Amos, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Frank “Taco” Amos, 54, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in The Grove at Greenville following an extended illness.



Robert was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on November 17, 1965 to the late James Clifford and Velma Gaye (Griswold) Amos.



Taco was a 1983 graduate of Fremont High School in Sunnyvale, California.

He was employed as an upholsterer for Bennington Furniture in Sharpsville for 20 years. Most recently and prior to his stroke, he worked in the warehouse at Combine Tactical in Jamestown.



Taco was of the protestant faith. He was a member of the Western PA Dart Association in Greenville, previously serving as vice-president and a captain. He was also a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 805, Greenville.



He enjoyed watching sports; especially cheering on the San Diego Chargers during football, the San Jose Sharks in hockey season, the Oakland A’s in baseball and the Boston Celtics during basketball. His favorite pastime though was spending time with friends and family around a campfire or throwing a game of darts.



Taco was married to the former Audra (Marburger) Amos on October 20, 1995 and she survives at home.



Also surviving are: two daughters, Katrynna Amos and her companion, Brendan Buchannon of Greenville, Pennsylvania; Kalynna Amos, at home; stepson, James Frankenberry, Jr. of Fredonia, Pennsylvania; stepdaughter, Heather Dye of Knoxville, Tennessee; two sisters, Kristie Hilyer and her husband, Keenan, of Cochranton, Pennsylvania and Kathy Hull of Imler, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Mark Clayton of Waycross, Georgia, Mike Amos and his wife, Tammy, of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, and Kevin Anderson of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Oliver Buchannon of Greenville, Pennsylvania; Reese Land, Diem Land, Charlotte Land and Winter Land, all of Cookeville, Tennssee; two best friends, Joe Wilkerson and Gabriel Minjarez and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.



He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.



Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.



Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home.



