Robert F. Myers, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. Myers, 71, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away, unexpectedly, on Friday May 1, 2020.

He was the son of the late Robert A. Myers and Ruth Henry Myers and was born on March 14, 1949, in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife, Gretchen Evans Myers of New Castle; daughter, Mundy Myers Priscilla of New Castle, Pennsylvania; sons, Paul Louis Myers and Gerald Joseph Myers, of Montana and one granddaughter, Abygail Corinne Priscilla of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Robert was one of the most interesting people you would ever meet. He was proud of his children and loved his wife dearly. Robert loved woodworking and had a wood working shop at his home for many years. He enjoyed fishing, amateur radios, hunting and was brilliant in science, creating his own tesla coil. Bob could tell you a story that kept you feeling happy and also made you think. Everyone that met him walked away feeling wiser, better and more welcome in their community. He had many friends and will be sadly missed.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Robert A. Myers and Ruth Henry Myers

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private family Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Turner Funeral Home, Ellwood City, with Pastor Richard Kinney, officiating.

Please sign his online guestbook at turnerfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Robert F. Myers please visit our Sympathy Store.