Robert F. McPherson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. McPherson, 54, of Warren, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:35 p.m. at Signature Healthcare of Warren following a short illness under the comforting care of hospice.

He was born on Saturday, May 16, 1964 in Warren the son of the late Sterling R. and Reaby A. Bowling McPherson, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1983 graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Robert attended Gordon James Career Center in Lordstown with a focus on Culinary Arts.

He worked as a cook at McDonald’s.

He was a member of Valley Baptist Church.

Fond memories of Robert will be forever cherished by his siblings, Frederick (Michelle) Bowling of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Sterling R. McPherson, Jr. of Las Vegas, Londell McPherson also of Las Vegas, Roslyn (William) Williams, Darlene Mask and Charlene (Eddie) Robertson all of Warren; two aunts, Florida Mae Strickland and Dorothy Perry both of Easton, Pennsylvania as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by two brothers, James A. Bowling and Richard McPherson.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A service celebrating the life of Robert will be held on December 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Jack Pettis officiating.

Burial will take place in Niles City Cemetery in Niles, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Robert’s name to the American Cancer Society.