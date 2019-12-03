Robert F. Dovidio, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Frank DoVidio, 60, of East Division Street, died Tuesday, December 2, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.

He was born in New Castle on February 26, 1959, a son of Ralph P. and Anna M. (Sperduti) DoVidio, his parents survive in New Castle. He is also survived by his former wife, Beth (Yelkovich) DoVidio of New Castle.

Bobby was an avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time at Moraine State Park. He loved helping, counseling and mentoring those in need.

In addition to his parents and former wife, he is survived by two sons, David M. DoVidio of New Castle and Robert P. ‘Hammer’ DoVidio and his wife, Domenica of New Castle; one brother, Thomas L. DoVidio and his wife Denise of New Castle and 4 granddaughters, Raquelle DoVidio, Brielle DoVidio, Melina DoVidio and Adrianne DoVidio; a number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph A. DoVidio.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home. Tashan Rankin will officiate.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.