Robert E. Schaller, Sharpsville, PA

October 15, 2020

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Schaller, 84, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020.  
  
Robert was born on January 31, 1936 to Edgar and Cora (Royal) Schaller in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Hickory High School.

Robert served in the U.S. Army and worked as a foreman for National Castings.

On April 26, 1958 he married his wife Dolores (Laird) Schaller, who survives at home. He is also survived by his son, Robert E. (Amy E.) Schaller, granddaughters, Katie (Carl) McDermott and Makenna E. (Dorian) Kundel.
    
A private burial will take place in Morefield Cemetery.
  
Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service

