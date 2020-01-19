Robert E. Morgan, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Morgan, Sr., 86, of Warren, gained his wings January 16, 2020 at 3:10 p.m. to join his loved ones he so dearly missed.

He was born on September 29, 1933 to Theressi Hazel Nance and Thomas Arthur Morgan in Akron, Ohio.

He attended Leavittsburg High School.

He retired from Denman Tire in 1991 after thirty years.

He married the love of his life, Edith Arden Rife on November 19, 1954.

He leaves behind his children to cherish his memories. A daughter, Constance G. Morgan Simpson (Michael, Sr.) of Warren, with who he made his home; his sons, Robert E. Morgan, Jr. of Whitehill, Georgia and Garry E. Morgan, Sr. of Warren; his grandchildren, whom he adored with all his heart, Michael Simpson, Jr., Christopher (Stacey), Timothy (Heather), Rebecca, Shannon (Kanell), Joey, Amanda, Austin, Garry, Jr. and Justyn; his great-grandchildren who brought him joy, Darren, Samantha, Mathew, Dylan, Madelyn, Jacob, Shanell, Shareese, Jeanine and Gemma; one great-great-grandchild on the way and his loving sister, Doris Suchy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Glenn, Raymond and Thomas; his wife, Edith and his grandsons, Jeremiah Earl Simpson and Johnny Robert Morgan.

Per his request, there are no services scheduled at this time.

Cremation is taking place.

Burial will take place at a later date at Pineview Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com