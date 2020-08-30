Robert E. Jenkins, Sr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Emlyn Jenkins, Sr., age 85, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Nugent’s Skilled Nursing Center.

Born February 26, 1935 in Washington, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Trevor and Jessie (Stringer) Jenkins.

He married his longtime sweetheart, the former Shirley M. Uiselt on August 12, 1955 and she was the love of his life for over 65 years.

Bob was a 1953 graduate of Sharon High School and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was employed as a machinist for Spencer Container in Reynolds, Pennsylvania but also worked at the court house as a Cryer in St. John’s Court Room, was a maintenance supervisor for the Sharon Herald and most notably worked on the national staff for the Wall Street Journal as an assistant to the construction and facilities director.

Bob was a 32 degree mason with the Jerusalem Lodge #19 F&AM, Hartford, Ohio, a member of the New Castle Consistory and the Sharon American Legion.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, where he served as an Elder and helped with maintenance projects. In his spare time Bob loved to golf and spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by a daughter, Denise (Kurt) Turosky of Strongsville, Ohio; a son, Robert E. Jenkins, Jr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Nicole (Donald) Kane and Zachary and Trevor Turosky; two great-granddaughters, Noelle Emlyn and Brynn Alexandra Kane, all of Strongsville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, David and William Jenkin; three sisters, Trevlyn Addicott, Carol Unger and Marilyn Jenkins.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Reverend Michael Carlan officiating. Burial will follow in Haywood Cemetery where full military honors will be performed by the West Middlesex and Farrell American Legion’s and Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, 603 W Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

