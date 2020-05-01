Robert E. Haslett, Jr., Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Haslett, Jr., age 72, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

He was born in Ridgway, Pennsylvania on August 17, 1947 to Robert E. Haslett and Loretta J. (Simon) Thomas.

He was a 1965 graduate of Ridgway Area High School and received his psychology degree from Thiel College in 1976 where he was a member of the Phi Theta Phi fraternity.

On August 1, 1971 Bob married the former Linda Miller, she survives.

He retired in 2010 from Astro Shapes, Struthers, Ohio where he was a quality control inspector, he previously was employed at Lutheran Brotherhood where he sold insurance and investments and was a certified die repairman at the former R.D. Werner Co., Greenville.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the NRA.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing fantasy football and truly enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren on adventures. He was a lifetime, avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Heather (Haslett) Busch and her husband Brandon of Greenville; a son, Jason Haslett and his wife Aubri of Carroll, Ohio; a brother, Daniel Halpin and his wife Amy of Ridgway, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Wanda Schreiber of Florida and Evie Halpin of St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Abigail, Alexandra and Brayden Busch; Taylor, Mackenzie, Lillian and Sadie Haslett.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Shelia Halpin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760 (online at http://alsfoundation.org/ ) or to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 10 Beil Hill Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, a private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville with Rev. John Coleman, Pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church, officiating. The service on Tuesday will be available to the public via live stream on this obituary page.