Robert E. Criss, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Criss, age 84, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his residence.

Born September 7, 1935 in Corriganville Maryland, he was the son of the late Clark and Edna (Grove) Criss.

He married the former Bonnie A. Laird on June 7, 1986 and she preceded him in death on April 4, 2016.

He was previously married to the former Shirley M. Lamp and she also preceded him in death on September 22, 2010.

Robert was a graduate of Turkeyfoot High School in Confluence, Pennsylvania.

He worked for Republic Steel in Warren, Ohio as a supervisor and also worked for Valley View in Brookfield, Ohio, doing maintenance.

Robert enjoyed bowling, golf, loved guns, was a member of the NRA, the Hubbard Conservation Club, Gideon’s and played in a band.

He was a member of the North-Mar Church in Warren, Ohio.

Robert is survived by two daughters, Melanie (Jeff) Boucher of Warren, Ohio and Lori (Karl) Turner of Schenectady, New York; a son, Kevin (Elaine) Criss of Warren, Ohio; a step-daughter, Kimberly (John) Hilton of York, South Carolina; nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and both wives, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Criss.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the North-Mar Church, 3855 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio, 44484.

A funeral service will follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Myron Daum officiating.

Burial will be in Addison Cemetery, Addison, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to either the North-Mar Church or the Bella Women’s Center, 1192 North Road N.E., Warren, Ohio, 44483.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania, 16146.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.