Robert E. Beers, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Beers, Sr., 75, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away on January 17, 2020 at the Oasis Rehab and Medical Center in Youngstown.

He was born on January 9, 1945 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, son of the late Matthew, Jr. and Elizabeth Seese Beers.

Robert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the East Palestine Church of Christ.

He worked as a Crane Operator and Truck Driver prior to his retirement.

He was football fan who enjoyed watching Navy, Ohio State and the Steelers.

Robert is survived by two sons, Rob Beers, Jr. and Michael (BethAnn) Beers, both of East Palestine; daughter, Marcy Beers of East Palestine; five grandchildren, Robert Beers III, Whitley Beers-Berry, Alexus, Dominic and Cameran Posey; a great-grandchild, Grayson Gillin; two brothers, Jerry Beers and Matthew Beers III, both of Florida; two sisters, Patty Palarie of New Springfield and Beverly (James) McFarland of Salem and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Geraldine (Seese) on December 25, 2018 and a half-siblings, David Seese and Shirley Klett.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, January 21, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with honors provided by the East Palestine Combined units of the American Legion Post 31 and VFW 4579.

A private interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens the following day.