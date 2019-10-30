Robert Daniel Moldovan, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Daniel Moldovan, 83, of Champion, OH passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born February 9, 1936, in Wyandotte, MI, a son of the late Daniel T. Moldovan and the late Ethel (Kirila) Moldovan.

On October 25, 1958, Robert married the former Hazel Graham. They shared 61 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Robert graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and attended Youngstown State University. He was employed as a computer operations supervisor at Copperweld Steel Corporation for 38 years, retiring in 1994.

Robert was a member of the Champion Christian Church, where he sang in the choir and also sang with the “Happy Wanderers” for many years. He enjoyed all sports in his younger years and liked doing yard work and gardening. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to watch them participating in their various activities.

Surviving are his wife, Hazel Moldovan of Champion; son, Robert E. (Linda) Moldovan of Macedonia, OH; two daughters, Debra (Marty) Urchek of Mecca, OH and Sherry (Mike) Stanley of Liberty, OH; five grandchildren, Robert (Brittany) Moldovan, Marty Urchek, Michael Stanley, Mackenzie Stanley and Luke Urchek; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Moldovan, Oliver Moldovan and Nicholas Moldovan. Also surviving are a brother, Donald (Joanie) Moldovan of Westerville, OH; nephews, Michael and Jim Moldovan; sister-in-law, Anna Mary Woodward and niece, Cindy Woodward.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew Graham Moldovan.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street, Warren, Ohio 44481, where Pastor Ken Hopkins will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Interment will be in the Champion Township Cemetery.

Material contributions may be made to the Champion Christian Church, in his memory.

