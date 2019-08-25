Robert “Dane” Maxwell, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Dane” Maxwell, 67, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

He was born February 13, 1952 in Salem, Ohio, son of Robert D. and Dolores Ulbrich Maxwell.

Dane was a 1970 graduate of East Palestine High School and went on to earn a Bachelors of Education from YSU.

He taught at various local schools, most notebly at Wellsville for a number of years.

He is survived by his mother, Dolores Maxwell of East Palestine; many cousins, extended family, good friends, Jim and Julie Young and Tom and Karen Bingham and their respective families, who he also considered family.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge.