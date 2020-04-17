Robert “Bob” Staudohar, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Staudohar, 89, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Bob was born April 14, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York; the son of the late Anthony and Josephine Zepp Staudohar.

He was a graduate of Bishop Laughlin High School, then went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Manhattan College in Riverdale, New York.

After college, Bob served two years in the Army Signal Corps.

Upon discharge, he was employed by the Royal Liverpool Insurance Company as a Methods and Planning Analyst at their New York headquarters.

In 1957, Bob entered the Congregation of the Passion Religious Order, where he spent five years in Seminary studies and earned a Master’s Degree in theology studies. He was ordained a Priest in 1964, then conducted retreats in parishes in the U.S. and Canada. He also served as Director of St. Paul of the Cross-Retreat House in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

After leaving the Order in 1975, he became the Director of the Alcohol Recovery Program of Columbiana County for four years and later the Director of N.E. Ohio Regional Council on Alcoholism for ten years. Bob retired in 1997 as Director of Recovery Center in Hillside Hospital.

Bob and his cherished wife Rita (Fleck), were married on September 17, 1977. He was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Darlington, Pennsylvania and later Our Lady of Lourdes in East Palestine. Rita and Bob loved to travel. They toured the US and Canada, plus the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe. But more than that they loved being with family, most especially their grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as entertaining in their home in Unity. Bob enjoyed gardening, reading and the ocean shore where he spent summers as a youth.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Rita in 2013, his parents, his sister, Sister Joan O.P. and two stepsons, Charles and Gregory Froehlich.

He is survived by a stepson, James (Carol) Froehlich; three stepdaughters, Robin (the late Dr. Foster) Hages, Cindy (Lou) Winczner, Janice (Brian) Cartwright; sister, Kathleen (Bill) Clayton; nieces, Colleen (Michael) Kaiser, Kris (Robert) Sinko; nephews, Bob (Sue) Trihy, Kevin Trihy; great nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Danielle, Delaney and Alex; granddaughters, Jennifer Rubino, Katie Frye, Tiffany Greene; grandsons, James, Michael, Steven, Charles and Jamie Froehlich as well as 16 great grandchildren.

Bob will be laid to rest with his wife Rita at St. Mary’s Cemetery in East Palestine at a private ceremony. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley 9803 Sharrott Rd. Poland, OH 44514.

