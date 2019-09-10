Robert “Bob” Lee Martin, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Lee Martin, age 52 died at 9:28 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio from sudden medical complications.



He was born August 31, 1967, a son of Doug Martin and the late Donna.

He was employed until his untimely death at the Sharon Herald for 23 years.



Bob LOVED to go fishing, hunting and playing his guitars. He was an avid fan of classic rock and heavy metal. Bob was a very devoted and loving husband of 13 years; he was married to the love of his life, Dorothy, who he affectionately called “Dotty”.



Survivors include his loving wife, Dorothy “Dotty” (Foerster) Martin of Youngstown Ohio; his mother-in-law, four sisters-in-law and five brothers-in-law; as well as, sixteen nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.



Per Bob’s wishes, he was cremated.

A memorial service honoring his life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Simon Road Church Of God, 4750 Simon Road, Boardman OH 44512.